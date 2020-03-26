Why Mandy Moore Is Being Sued for $150,000 for Posting a Photo of Herself

Mandy Moore is the latest celebrity to be sued by a member of the paparazzi for sharing a photo of herself on social media.

Last week, photographer Josiah Kamau filed a lawsuit against the This Is Us actress and pop singer for alleged copyright infringement, accusing her of reproducing and publicly displaying on her Instagram Story a picture he took of her in New York in 2019 without permission. E! News has reached out for comment from Moore's rep.

The star had posted a screenshot of a June 2019 Daily Mail article that contained the picture, which shows her friend Chase Weideman-Grant opening a car door for her. She wrote on the image, "Chilvalry is not dead but this caption sure has me... [skull emoji]. Missing you already @chaseweideman

Kamau claims he registered the picture of Moore with the United States Copyright Office. Its records show that he copyrighted a batch of 648 photos, including one of the star, in May 2019. Kamau is seeking damages of up to $150,000 and is demanding a jury trial.