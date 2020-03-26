Here's What's Coming to and Leaving Hulu in April 2020

There's never been a better time to stay home and watch TV.

With the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the world, those who are able to socially distance from the comfort of their homes are in luck—because Hulu has a brand new slate of additions for April.

After all, with many of us passing the time by lounging on the couch catching up on movies and TV shows, some may be in the mood for some fresh content stirred into the digital mix—and they're going to get it on Hulu in just a few days.

The new additions notably include Parasite, this year's Oscar-winning Best Picture. With new content coming, there's also a list of shows and movies making their exit come next month—so make sure to give them a final watch before bidding them farewell.

Without further ado, here's what's coming and leaving Hulu in April: