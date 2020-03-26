Chrissy Teigen Reveals the Hardest Part of Being a Judge in Chrissy's Court Trailer

All rise for the Honorable Chrissy Teigen. The first trailer for Chrissy's Court, the Quibi courtroom series starring the author and TV personality, gives viewers a taste of what's to come when the show premieres on Quibi's launch date on April 6.

"The people are real. The cases are real. And the judgements are legally binding," a voiceover promises in the trailer below.

In each episode of Chrissy's Court, Teigen gives her judgment on small claims cases. Her mom, Pepper Thai, serves bailiff and maintains order in the courtroom.

"I'm fully naked under here. I think that's the hardest part of being a judge, it's so hot," Teigen says in the trailer below. Judge Judy would never.