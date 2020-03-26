Miley Cyrus Wanted to "Copy" Hilary Duff With Hannah Montana Role

Miley Cyrus has always looked up to Hilary Duff.

During Wednesday's episode of her Instagram Live show Bright Minded, the "Slide Away" singer admitted that the Lizzie McGuire alum served as major inspiration for her character on Hannah Montana.

Sitting down with Duff for the inspirational show, Cyrus even admitted that the "only reason" she took the role was so she could "copy" her. Wanting to get her start on Disney like the Younger star, Cyrus recalled auditioning for the hit Disney Channel series and channeled her inner Lizzie during the process.

"But the only reason I wanted it was so I could do whatever you did," she shared. "And so really, I don't think I gave a s--t about being an actress or a singer. I just wanted to copy you no matter what."

Seizing the moment to honor her hero, Cyrus continued, "So I just wanted to say thank you again for just inspiring me. I would never be sitting here, being able to be a light if it wasn't for you and you showing me how to do that."