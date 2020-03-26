Hannah Brown Just Won Game Night With This Bachelorette Shout-Out

Hannah Brown just played the ultimate hand in Cards Against Humanity.

The Bachelorette star, who is currently spending time in Florida with Tyler Cameron and his pals, shared a hilarious post on Instagram on Wednesday evening from her game night. From the photo, posted to her Instagram Story, you can see that Hannah had to fill in the sentence, "During sex, I like to think about..."

In response, Hannah played a card that reads, "The Bachelorette season finale."

For those who might've missed Hannah's Bachelorette season last year, in the season finale, the Alabama native chose contestant Jed Wyatt over runner-up Tyler. But, after getting engaged to Jed, Hannah would later call it off over a rumored relationship he was in prior to coming on the show. So, as you can imagine, Hannah really doesn't want to think about that season finale.

As she wrote in her Instagram Story caption, "Yeah, nope."

The reality star has since reconnected with Tyler, and the celebs have been fueling romance rumors in recent weeks as their spend time together in his hometown.