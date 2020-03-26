Keeping Up With All the Celeb Livestreams: Watch Julianne Hough and More on March 26

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Mar. 26, 2020 6:00 AM
Another day, another celeb is going live on the 'gram.
For today's dose of entertainment, Julianne Hough, Venus Williams, Chris Lane and more will inspire you to get moving and rock out.
Here's everything you can look forward to streaming in real time on Thursday, March 26:
LIVE With Kelly and Ryan at 9 a.m. EST/PST: Have kids at home? Bob "Science Bob" Pflugfelder is set to join Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest to demonstrate how to make a lava lamp with pantry staples.
The View at 11 a.m. EST/10 a.m. CT: Craving the latest "Hot Topics?" The ladies of The View are breaking down today's current events.
Stephen Curry's Instagram Live at 1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST: The NBA star is getting the latest updates on COVID-19 from Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Miley Cyrus' "Bright Minded" Instagram Live at 1:30 p.m. EST/11:30 a.m. PST: Get your daily dose of M.C. as she's joined by celeb guests Antoni Porowski, Mark Ronson, Ryan Tedder and Lisey Juber.
Jessica Bordner Photography
Venus Williams' Instagram Live at 12 p.m. EST/9 a.m. PST: The tennis champ is hosting daily instructional fitness videos that will get your heart rate pumping.
Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron's Instagram Live at 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST: The Bachelor stars and their self-described "Quarantine Crew" are demonstrating workouts with celebrity trainer Phil Fit.
The Talk's Instagram Live at 3 p.m. EST/ 12 p.m. PST: Dubbed the "Chat Room," Julianne Hough is scheduled to join co-host Carrie Ann Inaba for some one-on-one girl talk.
Melissa Alcantra's Instagram Live at 4 p.m. EST/1 p.m. PST: Kim Kardashian's personal trainer will motivate you to stay active with a home-friendly workout session.
Melissa Etheridge's Facebook Live at 6 p.m. EST/3 p.m. PST: The singer-songwriter is bringing daily concerts to her fans on Facebook.
Death Cab for Cutie's Facebook Live at 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST: The alt-rock group is also bringing daily concerts to fans. Tune in via their official Facebook account.
Randy Shaffer
Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell's Instagram and Facebook Live at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST: The country singer and his Bachelor star wife are going live across their socials. Lane will be performing some of his hits.
Chris Harrison's Instagram Live at 9:30 p.m. EST/6:30 p.m. PST: Every weeknight, The Bachelor host and girlfriend Lauren Zima catch up with your favorite Bachelor Nation couples for a segment they're calling "Group Dates." Fitting!
Noah Centineo's Instagram Live at 12 a.m. EST/ 9 p.m. PST: The actor is sharing COVID-19 related updates pertinent to the Los Angeles community every night.
