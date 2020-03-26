A Round Up of TV's Hottest Male Doctors

The doctor will see you now.

As we binge our favorite TV shows while social distancing, some of our go-to titles include medical dramas or hospital-based comedies where the doctors are hotter than their patient's temperatures.

While real-life doctors and nurses heroically work on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic, we're doing our part by staying home and what better way to spend your time than by throwing on a TV series where there are plenty of hot men to make our hearts race (and, who can also fix that for us)?

Whether you are in the mood for laughs or want to watch a soapy medical procedural, there is a show out there perfect for your mood all while starring some seriously attractive medical professionals.

So kick back and queue up a sitcom like The Mindy Project or Scrubs to lift your mood, or reignite your own dilemma of picking between McDreamy and McSteamy by watching Grey's Anatomy.

We're filling your prescription for eye candy with this round up.

Patrick Dempsey

ABC

Dr. Derek Shepherd, Grey's Anatomy

It's a beautiful day to save lives, but also every day is beautiful when you look like Patrick Dempsey.

Unsurprisingly, a lot of our hottest doctors are found at Seattle Grace Hospital, but McDreamy may be the one that is our pick me, choose me, love me fave.

Eric Dane, Grey's Anatomy

Randy Holmes/ABC

Dr. Mark Sloan, Grey's Anatomy

First came McDreamy, and then came McSteamy! Eric Dane was so insanely attractive and any time we need a pick me up, we just replay the Grey's episode where he pops out of a cloud of steam over and over.

Justin Chambers, Grey's Anatomy

ABC

Dr. Alex Karev, Grey's Anatomy

We were sad to see Dr. Karev leave Grey's Anatomy earlier this season, but we were happy to see him stay for the 16 seasons that he and his devilish smile were around for.

Grey's Anatomy, Jesse Williams

ABC

Dr. Jackson Avery, Grey's Anatomy

What do they put in the water up there in Seattle? Jesse Williams, you can operate on us anytime.

Giacomo Gianniotti, Greys Anatomy

ABC

Dr. Andrew DeLuca, Grey's Anatomy

There is never any shortage of hot docs at Seattle Grace Hospital, and Giacomo Gianniotti is no exception.

Ryan Eggold, New Amsterdam

Francisco Roman/NBC

Dr. Max Goodwin, New Amsterdam

New Amsterdam? More like New Amster-damn, that's one good looking doctor!

George Clooney, ER, Returning Stars

NBC

Dr. Doug Ross, ER

Despite that Caesar haircut, George Clooney was still sexy as hell.

ER, Noah Wyle

NBCU Photo Bank

Dr. John Carter, ER

Who didn't love seeing Noah Wyle on their screens for 11 seasons? The cute doctor was one of our favorite characters to grace the long-running classic medical show.

Chicago Med

NBC

Dr. Ethan Choi, Chicago Med

A racing heart, sweaty palms and feeling like we're about to faint? No, we're not having a medical emergency, but we may as well be when we see Brian Tee in his scrubs.

The Good Doctor, Daniel Dae Kim

ABC

Dr. Jackson Han, The Good Doctor

We've seen him in uniform as a detective in Hawaii Five 0, Candor leader in Divergent and now as the chief of surgery in The Good Doctor. Basically, Daniel Dae Kim is a man who always looks good in uniform.

Chris Messina, The Mindy Project, TV stars who should get Golden Globes

Jordin Althaus/FOX

Dr. Danny Castellano, The Mindy Projet

Never forget the strip tease he did for Mindy. NEVER.

The Mindy Project, Ed Weeks, Adam Pally

Greg Gayne/FOX

Dr. Jeremy Reed & Dr. Peter Prentice, The Mindy Project

Our favorite medical bromance is also one of the cutest, with both Ed Weeks and Adam Pally making us blush while we laugh at their fun banter on The Mindy Project.

Code Black, Rob Lowe

CBS

Dr. Ethan Willis, Code Black

An apple a day keeps the doctor away, so we're never eating one again in hopes that we can be treated by Rob Lowe someday.

EMILY OWENS, M.D.

Kharen Hill/The CW

Dr. Will Collins, Emily Owens, M.D.

Before Justin Hartley made us swoon (and cry) every week on This Is Us, we caught ourselves wanting him to be our medical intern on Emily Owens, M.D.

Monica and Richard, Friends Couples

Paul Drinkwater/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Dr. Richard Burke, Friends

Monica was always meant to end up with Chandler, but that didn't stop us from loving her and Tom Selleck together. 

The Resident, Matt Czuchry

Fox

Dr. Conrad Hawkins, The Resident

Matt Czuchry serves as the lead of The Resident all while serving some seriously good looks.

Matthew Fox, Lost

ABC

Dr. Jack Shephard, Lost

Even though we first met him in the middle of disaster covered in dirt, he was still the hottest plane crash victim ever.

Nurse Jackie, Edie Falco, Peter Facinelli

David M. Russell/SHOWTIME

Dr. Fitch Cooper, Nurse Jackie

Sure, Peter Facinelli's character on the Showtime drama was kind of tool, he was a tool with a heart of gold. And also, a face that was super fun to look at.

Julian McMAhon, Nip/Tuck, Pop Culture's Hottest Doctors

FX

Dr. Christian Troy, Nip/Tuck

Before Glee was but a twinkle in his eye, Ryan Murphy blessedly brought us Julian McMahon as the sexiest plastic surgery in Miami.

Harry Connick Jr., Will & Grace, Pop Culture's Hottest Doctors

Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank

Dr. Leo Markus, Will & Grace

Harry Connick, Jr.'s character in the iconic sitcom had a very dramatic relationship with Grace, but at least that meant we got to see lots of him on our small screen.

Omar Epps, House, Pop Culture's Hottest Doctors

FOX

Dr. Eric Foreman, House

Smart, handsome and able to put up with House's crap? Omar Epps' character was one of the best reasons to tune into the Fox drama every week.

Hugh Laurie, House, Pop Cultures Hottest Doctors

FOX

Dr. Gregory House, House

House was a total jerk, addicted to pain killers and loved to push around his employees and his patients. Then how come we were insanely attracted to him? Oh, that's right. Nobody can resist a seriously good-looking bad boy.

Scrubs, Donald Faison, Pop Culture's Hottest Doctors

Chris Haston/NBC

Dr, Chris Turk, Scrubs

Does the fact that Donald Faison is real-life best friend's with Zach Braff make him hotter? We say YES.

Taye Diggs, Private Practice, Pop Culture's Hottest Doctors

ABC/MICHAEL DESMOND

Dr. Sam Bennett, Private Practice

We'd get into private practice with Taye Diggs any day of the week.

Michael Vartan, Hawthorne, Pop Culture's Hottest Doctors

TNT/Erik Heinila

Dr. Tom Wakefield, Hawthorne

Michael Vartan is basically pop culture's go-to hot doctor actor; he also plays a doc in Friends and Monster-in-Law.

