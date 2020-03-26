Rihanna's Fenty Beauty Items Everyone Should Have

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage
by Carly Milne | Thu., Mar. 26, 2020 4:00 AM
It's hard to believe we once lived in a world where Fenty Beauty didn't exist. Ever since Rihanna's signature beauty brand launched in fall of 2017, we'd argue it took the entire universe by storm, thanks to its ultra-inclusive line of foundation, the Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation, which originally arrived in 40 shades (it's since gone up to 50!).
But foundation is just one part of what makes Fenty Beauty so special. The brand was inspired by Rihanna's own beauty journey, in which she identified a void in the industry: namely, that there wasn't much in the way of products that worked universally across all skin types and tones. So not only was it important for the foundation to address this issue, Rihanna went the extra mile and created lip glosses (the ultra amazing Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer), highlighters (the Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter, also available in duos), and her soon to be iconic Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush, among a multitude of other items designed to include people everywhere, and make makeup a little bit more playful.
"Makeup is there for you to have fun with," Rihanna says. "It should never feel like pressure. It should never feel like a uniform. Feel free to take chances, and take risks, and dare to do something new or different."
If you haven't immersed yourself in the world of Fenty Beauty and tried something new or different, we picked some of our favorites from the line and shared them below. Warning: you're gonna want one of everything...
The foundation that started it all, originally in 40 shades and now available in 50 shades! The Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation offers medium to full coverage that's buildable, pore-diffusing and shine free, but best of all, its shade range is incredibly inclusive.
Imagine a lip gloss that has intense shine and comes in a range of colors meant to flatter any skin tone they touch. That gloss exists, and it's this one, and everything about it is amazing. Not only did Rihanna hand pick it as the ultimate finish for any look, its ingredients include shea butter to nourish your lips.
Though this super-pow highlighter now comes in a range of shades and duos, we're still partial to the original, lovingly named "Trophy Wife." Its cream/powder hybrid formula is weightless, buildable for maximum attention, and works on your face, eyes, collarbone, or anything else you want to draw some attention to.
A killer highlighter needs a killer brush, so of course Rihanna made one... and its shape was inspired by a shark tooth. But that's also so you can highlight with precision, ensuring your cheek bones, brow bone, cupid's bow and more will glow to the high heavens thanks to the curve-hugging bristles of this brush.
This is not your usual liquid lipstick. Weightless and long-wearing with a soft matte finish, it's the perfect mix of high-impact color and low maintenance wear with one swipe of its lip-defining wand. It doesn't feather and comes in a range of colors that are universally flattering. We love "Uncensored," the perfect universal red.
This slim lipstick is ready to go wherever you are, delivering pure, saturated color in a long-wearing matte finish. There's 24 colors to choose from, ranging from an anything but tame nude to a powerful blue... and no matter the shade you choose, it doesn't bleed or feather. The slim design also helps you coat your lips with precision.
Make your skin look dewy and super glowy like you just came back from vacation, but without the accompanying bill. Light-diffusing micropearls combine with sheer color to make any skin tone look lusciously sun-kissed. Who Needs Clothes? is at the top of our list in a stunning rose gold, with Brown Sugar, a lustrous bronze, coming in second.
Acting as a partner to the original Pro Filt'r foundation, this one has all the bells and whistles of the original, except it's hydrating and leaves a natural finish on your skin. It's also available in Fenty's trademark 50 shades, and includes ingredients such as Grape Seed Oil and Sodium Hyaluronate to nourish and hydrate your skin all day long.
But first, primer. Before you foundation, this needs to go on first to nourish your skin and both improve and extend the wear of your foundation. It also softens your skin and smooths away dry patches, creating a blurring effect to make your face flawless for the rest of your makeup to make it through the day without creasing or caking.
These little sticks... or, uh, stix, are totally addictive. Yes, it's partially because they contour and conceal and act as the ultimate touch-up for your base in 22 different colors. But it's also because the cases are magnetized, so when you have more than one, you can stick 'em all together... which makes for a more organized makeup collection. Apparently, Rihanna uses Honey for concealer and Caramel as contour.
Whether you use it for makeup prep, to set your look when you're done, or refresh your face throughout the day, this super fine mist is up for the task. Plus, it hydrates your skin and acts like a makeup-boosting moisturizer thanks to a complex of herbal extracts like borage and cornflower. Even better: it's lightweight and not sticky.
This one's a relatively new addition, but it's no less of a game changer thanks to its exclusive flat-to-fat brush. The unique design of the brush, which (duh) is fat on one way and flat the other, volumizes, lifts, lengthens and curls your lashes depending on which side you use, coating your fringe in a lightweight, long-wearing, waterproof ultra-black formula.
But don't forget to line your eyes! Do so with this creamy, long-wearing, water-resistant pencil eyeliner in any one of 20 shades, coming in a range of finishes from matte to shimmer, and glitter to metallic. It's a twist-up, so no need to sharpen, and you also get precision lining that's smudge-resistant, too. Unless you want it smudged, of course, for the ultimate smoky eye.
