Rihanna's Fenty Beauty Items Everyone Should Have

It's hard to believe we once lived in a world where Fenty Beauty didn't exist. Ever since Rihanna's signature beauty brand launched in fall of 2017, we'd argue it took the entire universe by storm, thanks to its ultra-inclusive line of foundation, the Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation, which originally arrived in 40 shades (it's since gone up to 50!).

But foundation is just one part of what makes Fenty Beauty so special. The brand was inspired by Rihanna's own beauty journey, in which she identified a void in the industry: namely, that there wasn't much in the way of products that worked universally across all skin types and tones. So not only was it important for the foundation to address this issue, Rihanna went the extra mile and created lip glosses (the ultra amazing Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer), highlighters (the Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter, also available in duos), and her soon to be iconic Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush, among a multitude of other items designed to include people everywhere, and make makeup a little bit more playful.

"Makeup is there for you to have fun with," Rihanna says. "It should never feel like pressure. It should never feel like a uniform. Feel free to take chances, and take risks, and dare to do something new or different."

If you haven't immersed yourself in the world of Fenty Beauty and tried something new or different, we picked some of our favorites from the line and shared them below.