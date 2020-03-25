Inside Ariana Grande's New Romance With Real Estate Agent Dalton Gomez

  • By
    &

by Pamela Avila | Wed., Mar. 25, 2020 3:23 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Meet the new man in Ariana Grande's life.

The 26-year-old is officially off the market and dating a real estate agent by name of Dalton Gomez. 

An E! News source shared that the "Boyfriend" pop star has indeed been spending quality time with Gomez while the two practice self-distancing during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. 

"They run in the same circle," the source close to the singer shared. "He used to be a dancer and they have many mutual friends. She's gotten to know him quickly with the quarantine. They've been spending a lot of one on one time at home." 

According to eyewitnesses, the couple has been spending time together at Grande's home. The eyewitness also shared that he's been at her house "for several days" and they've "ordered food but other than that, they are staying in." 

"She's a major homebody as it is, so staying in isn't a problem for her," the eyewitness shared. "Ariana will occasionally go for a drive and then come back home." 

Read

Ariana Grande Seeks Restraining Order Against Fan Behind Alleged Trespassing

According to Gomez's business website, he was born and raised in Southern California and has worked for Aaron Kirman Group based in Beverly Hills, Calif. 

Most recently, Grande was romantically linked with Pete Davidson

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Ariana Grande , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment , Life/Style
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.