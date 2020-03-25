Colton Underwood Reveals Lifelong Struggle With His Sexuality

Colton Underwood is not holding back in his new autobiography.

In his new book The First Time, the former Bachelor front man is opening up about his struggles with his sexuality. According to People, the 28-year-old writes he began to wonder if he was interested in men when he was in grade school, leading him to search, "Am I gay?" on the Internet.

"I didn't know who I was," he writes. "And I come from an athletic family, so it was always, ‘Move on, you're good.' So that threw me off. In high school, when I was struggling with my sexuality, I'm not going to talk to my parents about it. So I internalized it."

This quest to find himself was made more difficult by the intense bullying he endured from a young age. He says he not only struggled with his sexuality, but his weight too, which his peers picked fun at.