Nike Air Max Day: Scope Out the 2020 Sneaker Drop

by Carolin Lehmann | Wed., Mar. 25, 2020 11:46 AM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you're a sneaker collector, you know that on March 26 of 1987, the Nike Air Max shoe was debuted, and the iconic sneaker's revolutionary cushioning platform is still celebrated today with the Air Max Day celebration. During this year's celebration, Nike is paying homage to the countless Air Max variations that have come out since 1987 with three new shoe drops.
They're available to buy tomorrow at SNKRS and select retailers, but catch a sneak peek below for some new shoes to slip on for your afternoon walks.
There are special Air Max Day colors of the 2090, available in unisex and youth sizing, plus a lava-glow women's colorway.
Nike has brought back the cult-favorite duck camo print from the 2013 Air Max 90 Atmos as part of the new Air Max Duck Camo Pack. There are two colorways available: an inverted color scheme of the original Air Max 90 Duck Camo shoe, as well as an Air Max 2090 with the duck camo print peeking out of a translucent-layered upper. The sneakers come in unisex, youth and toddler sizing.
If you're into metallics, you need the Air Max 90 Metallic Pack, available in gold, rose gold and silver. The women's pack also offers toddler sizing.
Ready to shop until you drop? Check out the Lululemon items we're currently obsessed with as well as the nine celebrity designer collaborations we love.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?