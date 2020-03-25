Jussie Smollett Says He's on "Quarantine Day 421" During Instagram Return

Jussie Smollett has made his return to social media.

On Wednesday morning, the Empire star took to Instagram in his first post since June 2019. Yes, it's really been nine months since he last shared a message on the social media platform.

So what did the actor have to say during his return? As it turns out, he decided to address the Coronavirus and show off his musical talents.

"Hope y'all are staying safe," he wrote to his 4.8 million Instagram followers. "Spread love and kindness... not Rona." Jussie also included a video where he sang a portion of Stevie Wonder‘s classic hit "A Place in the Sun" while playing the keyboard.

Jussie also began his post writing "Quarantine day 421..." Fans immediately speculated that it was a message about his new reality in and out of the legal system. In February, the actor was indicted by special prosecutor Dan Webb in Chicago.