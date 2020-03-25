How Brie and Nikki Bella Are Navigating Pregnancy Together Amid Coronavirus

Brie Bella and Nikki Bella are sticking together in these uncertain times!

The twin sisters revealed on this week's episode of The Bellas Podcast that amid the coronavirus outbreak, they've been social distancing together since they're both pregnant and live next door to each other. They didn't wait for any sort of mandated shut-down, though—according to Brie, they've been "hibernating" for weeks just to be safe.

"So Nicole and I are health nuts, as you guys know. We always take everything very seriously, so when this virus started to outbreak in China in January...then how we saw how there was a couple of cases in, I think it was Seattle first. Then New York," the soon-to-be mother of two explained. "Nicole and I immediately were freaked out, and we kind of started to think to ourselves, 'oh no. This might be worse than what we're thinking.'"

Nikki, who's expecting her first child with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev, was particularly concerned about potential risks because she's already gone through a health scare.

"For me, the beginning of my pregnancy in my first trimester, I got Influenza B. I have never been that sick before in my entire life," she said. "I mean, it was worse than getting neck surgery, breaking my leg and getting a rod put into my shin...my body's never gone through that pain of Influenza B. And being pregnant on top of it."

The WWE star added that her worries extend not only to her sister, but pregnant women everywhere.

"I don't deal with stress and anxiety well, so that's why I meditate a lot and do certain things because one, I don't want my baby to feel what I'm feeling," Nikki said. "I'm trying everything I can for my baby not to feel all this anxiety and stress."

Luckily, Nikki and Brie—who are 20 weeks and 22 weeks along, respectively—were recently able to visit an OBGYN together, and they learned that both of their babies are healthy.