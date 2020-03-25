Top Chef Masters Winner Floyd Cardoz Dead at 59 After Testing Positive for Coronavirus

The food world is mourning the loss of one talented chef.

Top Chef Masters winner Floyd Cardoz has died after testing positive for Coronavirus, his family confirmed to Indian publication Scroll.in. He was 59.

"It is with deep sorrow that we inform you of the passing away of Chef Floyd Cardoz (59 years), Co-Founder, Hunger Inc. Hospitality, on March 25, 2020 in New Jersey, USA," Hunger Inc said in a statement. "He is survived by his mother Beryl, wife Barkha and sons Justin and Peter."

The statement continued, "Floyd tested positive for Covid 19, in USA, on March 18th and was being treated for the same at Mountainside Medical Centre, New Jersey, USA."

In his last Instagram post, Floyd gave followers a glimpse into his health struggles while posting a photo from the hospital room. "I was feeling feverish and hence as a precautionary measure, admitted myself into hospital in New York. I was hugely anxious about my state of health and my post was highly irresponsible causing panic in several quarters," he wrote. "I returned to New York on March 8th via Frankfurt." Soon after, he would test positive for the Coronavirus.