Here's What's Coming to Netflix in April 2020

Need something new to watch on Netflix? Well, you're in luck.

Last week, the streaming service released a list of all the movies and series coming to its platform this April. Considering the new month is just a few days away, fans won't have to wait long to binge-watch it all.

So, what can fans expect to see? For starters, the fourth season of Nailed It! debuts April 1. Community also joins the lineup on this date, giving fans the opportunity to catch up on all six seasons of the Joel McHale comedy.

But that's not all. Taxi Driver, Despicable Me, Molly's Game, Just Friends and The Perks of Being a Wallflower are also coming to Netflix next month.

So pop some popcorn, grab a blanket and settle in to watch hours of entertainment while social distancing. Want a complete breakdown of what you can watch and when? Check out the full list below.