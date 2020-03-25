Joshua Jackson Reveals Co-Stars Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington's Parenting Help

Joshua Jackson, whose pregnant wife Jodie Turner-Smith is set to give birth to their first child any day now, sought parenting advice from his new co-stars Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington.

The actor stars with the latter two in the new Hulu miniseries Little Fires Everywhere, which premiered last week. Jackson, 41, and Turner-Smith, 33, found out she was pregnant while he was filming the show.

"This is my first time, so when I asked [Witherspoon and [Washington], I asked, 'Um, so how do you do this thing exactly, this parenting thing?'" the actor said on Good Morning America on Wednesday.

"Both of them were incredibly helpful, both in like, finding doctors, OBs, just resources of people to talk to, and then, frankly, just leading by example, because the both of them are not just actresses, but they run their own companies, they're both mothers, they've integrated their family life and their professional life in a way that seems very healthy," Jackson continued. "So just watching how they navigate all of that, because next time I got to work, I'm gonna be a daddy."

The actor and his wife, who is also an actress, are expecting a baby girl. Jackson gave a health update about Turner-Smith and their child as they, and millions of people around the world, stay at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"She's OK. Physically, she's fine. The baby's healthy. The important things are OK," the actor said. "Obviously, it's a bit stressful right now and we're just trying to figure out how to be smart about being quarantined and how to interact with the medical system right now, it's a little bit difficult, so we're figuring it out day by day. But she's healthy and the baby's healthy, that's the important thing."

The two are also trying to combat their boredom at being isolated.

"We started with lots of binging and that was like too much couch time," Jackson said. "We've moved heavily into the board game era of quarantine, so right now, well, we've kind of moved our way through Monopoly, Jenga arrived two days ago and now, there's an ongoing Jenga war in this house."

