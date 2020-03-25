John Legend Jokes He Wants Daughter Luna to Be "More Competitive" When Playing Board Games

John Legend doesn't mess around when it comes to board games.

On Tuesday, The Voice coach joined Jimmy Fallon for an at-home version of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he gave the late night host an update on how he and wife Chrissy Teigen are doing while social distancing. For the longtime couple, finding ways to keep their children Luna, 3, and Miles, 22 months, has been the toughest part.

"We just are learning how hard it is to entertain them all day," he joked. John also shared that he's been playing tons of games with Luna, noting that she hasn't quite grasped the concept of winning yet.

"She's learning how to play [Hungry] Hungry Hippos and I realized that she's too nice when she plays games," he continued. "She does not want to win all the way. Like, she wants us to tie every time. I want her to be a little more competitive and I like that she's kind, but I don't want her to lose or tie and want me to feel better by winning or tying. So, we're working on that."