Bindi Irwin Marries Longtime Love Chandler Powell at Australia Zoo

Congratulations are in order for Bindi Irwin!

The daughter of the late Steve Irwin is married. The 21-year-old conservationist tied the knot with her longtime love Chandler Powell on Wednesday. The location of the ceremony was very special. The couple said "I do" at the Australia Zoo—which is not only the bride's favorite place but also where the duo got engaged and first met.

"March 25th 2020," Bindi wrote via Instagram alongside a photo from their big day. "We held a small ceremony and I married my best friend. There are no words to describe the amount of love and light in my heart right now."

She then explained they planned "this beautiful day for nearly a year;" however, they "had to change everything" and didn't have guests attend due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

"This was a very difficult decision but important to keep everyone safe," she continued. "We wish all of our friends and family could have been there with us, however it's lovely that we will be able to share photos and videos. Right now we're encouraging the world to hold onto hope and love, which will carry us forward during this profound time in history."