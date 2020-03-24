Chrissy Teigen Just Traded Banana Bread for Lettuce With YouTube Star Chris Klemens

In a time when people are hoarding toilet paper and potatoes, Chrissy Teigen is proving there's still some good in the world.

On Monday, the TV personality turned to her millions of followers on Twitter with an offer that was too good to refuse. "I'll make a banana bread for anyone that has romaine lettuce. The trade will be made 6 feet apart and we will place the goods on the floor. no funny business," she proposed.

While hundreds of people offered, Chrissy could only choose one person since she had just enough ingredients for a single loaf of her delicious banana bread. Ultimately, she chose to accept the lettuce from YouTuber Chris Klemens, who was one of the only people in the area to be in possession of Trader Joe's romaine hearts, a package that includes not one but three heads of lettuce.

He proved he was good for his word by sharing a somber selfie of himself posing with the lettuce, in addition to a video that includes the time of day.