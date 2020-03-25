Work(out) From Home: The Biggest Loser Trainers' Top Fitness Tips and Home Exercises

If you've ever wanted to compete on The Biggest Loser, you're in luck, because today the show's trainers are coming to you!

In light of the COVID-19 situation, many of us are practicing social distancing and staying far away from our favorite gyms and spin classes.

However, that doesn't mean we can't still stay fit!

E! News exclusively caught up with The Biggest Loser's trainers Bob Harper, Steve Cook and Erica Lugo to get the scoop on the fitness tips and home exercises that will keep you in shape and feeling great!

Lugo advised practicing a mix of the "three C's": cardio, core and calmness. She points out that, "Learning to stay calm and relax is more important now than ever."

In the above video, each trainer will walk you through your own at-home workout routine. Adorably, you can even catch Harper demonstrating his fitness moves with his fiancé, Anton Gutierrez, too!