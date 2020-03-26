Gal Gadot and Renée Zellweger's Manicurist Shares How to Nail an At-Home Manicure

Nailed it!

As people are practicing social distancing and taking the necessary precautions amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, it almost feels like now is the time to indulge in a little self-care.

One of the many things people can do at home during this time is play around with their beauty routine. Whether you find yourself making DIY face masks, incorporating serums and/or using your body scrub more than ever, there's something relaxing and refreshing about taking the time to pamper yourself.

However, there's one beauty area we all seem to forget about: our nails.

And it's safe to say that after washing our hands non-stop, our claws could use some extra love.

Luckily, celebrity and editorial manicurist Christina Aviles Aude shared her best tips and tricks with E! News. So if you want to treat yourself to an at-home manicure or need some advice on how to remove gel polish safely, the Star Touch Agency founder has you covered.

Considering Aude frequently works with Hollywood A-listers—like Gal Gadot, Renée Zellweger, Viola Davis, Sandra Oh and others—it's safe to say she's know exactly what she's talking about.