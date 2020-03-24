Inside Nina Dobrev and Olympian Shaun White's Rumored Romance

New couple alert?!

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White are sparking romance rumors, especially after they were spotted on afternoon bike ride in Malibu, Calif on Sunday.

While the three-time Olympic gold medalist and the Vampire Diaries star kept some distance, possibly as a safety precaution with the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, they did seem to enjoy each other's company.

For the afternoon outing, Dobrev stayed warm and cozy by wearing a black puffer jacket and matching sweatpants. The 33-year-old athlete opted for a white long-sleeve shirt and black shorts.

In photos captured by paparazzi, White appeared to be holding the actress' dog during the bike ride.

According to a source, the duo's outdoor stroll has been one of their many hangouts recently. However, despite fueling romance rumors, they have yet to make anything official.

"Nina and Shaun have been spending a lot of time together recently," the insider shared. "Their relationship doesn't have an official title right now, but that's pretty normal for Nina."