Miley Cyrus Marks 14 Years of Hannah Montana: Find Out Where the Cast Is Now

14 years later and Miley Cyrusis still living "The Best of Both Worlds."

Okay, she isn't exactly wearing the wig and performing as the iconic Hannah Montana, but Miley still has a great life. In the many years since she left Disney Channel the star's continued to deliver A+ content to fans, whether it's through new music or her new Instagram show Bright Minded: Live With Miley.

Most recently, her new platform gave fans the chance to witness her reunion with the one and only Emily Osment a.k.a. Hannah Montana's bestie Lilly Truscott. Together, the former co-stars roasted the looks their wardrobe department gave them, which was mostly comprised of vests and peplum tops. Despite their jabs at the ensembles, Emily insists they were "rocking" the outfits.

Since then, the actors have had the chance to wear more grownup outfits and while they may look the same, they're definitely not the same teens people used to watch on Disney Channel.