Remembering the Drama of the Day Zayn Malik Quit One Direction

March 25, 2015, was a sad day for Zayniacs.

For on that day, Zayn Malik made it official. He was leaving One Direction.

"My life with One Direction has been more than I could ever have imagined," the lad from West Yorkshire stated in a message posted on social media. "But, after five years, I feel like it is now the right time for me to leave the band. I'd like to apologise to the fans if I've let anyone down, but I have to do what feels right in my heart.

"I am leaving because I want to be a normal 22-year-old who is able to relax and have some private time out of the spotlight. I know I have four friends for life in Louis, Liam, Harry and Niall. I know they will continue to be the best band in the world."

With that, the mourning began, complete with impromptu good-bye parties that participants actually referred to as funerals taking place all over the world.

But why not? After all, they had suffered a loss.