So, Can We All Start Shipping Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron Again?

It's almost as if Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron knew we all needed a feel-good Bachelor story to fill the void.

Nearly a year after her season of self-discovery became must-see TV, we're all stuck at home with no new episodes to binge. And after buckling in for pilot Peter Weber's turbulent journey we landed in the exact same spot with nothing more than a bout of emotional sickness to show for it. (Well, except for our new star Barb, who just might end up slinging margaritas in Paradise for all we know.)

Desperate to slake our thirst for a love story, we turned to our most recent Bachelorette and boy did Alabama Hannah deliver. Unexpectedly self-distancing with Cameron, the runner-up suitor she famously asked out post-show, she's giving us a daily peek at their increasingly flirty friendship, complete with games of spin the bottle and jokes about the size of his package.