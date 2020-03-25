See Heidi Heaslet Crash Kel Mitchell and Carly Jibson's The Funny Dance Show Rehearsal

Comedian Heidi Heaslet is switching things up on tonight's brand-new episode of The Funny Dance Show—whether her co-host Justine Marino likes it or not!

In a sneak-peek clip, Heaslet and her team members Yamaneika Saunders and Jeremiah Watkins crash the competition's rehearsal, where Marino, Kel Mitchell and Carly Jibson are mid-dance.

She didn't come empty-handed, either. With Heaslet is an unopened envelope that contains what was supposed to be her team's signature move for the final dance-off; however, she decides to make a last-minute swap with Marino.

"I'm gonna surprise her, because guess what—Justine doesn't like surprises," Heaslet says before making a big entrance. "Attack mode, baby!"

The exchange goes welll, and both team captains end up excited about their assigned dance moves: "the boy band pose" for Marino, and "girl band look-back" for Heaslet.

"I lived for boy bands in the '90s and early 2000s," Marino says, making sure to show off a few of her go-to poses. "This is my move!"

Heaslet is equally confident, even if Saunders and Watkins aren't.

"We'll take it from here," Heaslet tells the team's competitors. "Thanks so much!"

Unfortunately for the comedian, Saunders chimes in afterwards. "Yeah, we don't know what that is," she says.