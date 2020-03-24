17 Things to Keep Your Cat Busy While You (Try to) Work From Home

Getty Images
by Carly Milne | Tue., Mar. 24, 2020 11:37 AM
Let's be clear: We love our cats. They are our best friends, a source of comfort in times of stress, hilarious hams when they want attention... and also giant pains in the butt since we've been working from home!
They're awesome right up until a conference call starts, or we're working on a deadline. And then all of a sudden, they're laying across our laptops, biting our ankles or howling for attention. So we went hunting for solutions to occupy them while we're working, like tunnels and wand toys, cat loungers and trees, and even the old standby, cat nip. Something's gotta work, right?!
If you're in the same boat, shop our picks below. Hopefully we can keep our cats occupied while we're being productive!
Start small, and grab these cute plushy toys to see how your cat responds. True, they're nothing fancy, but they're ridiculously cute, and a good toy for them to gnaw on without wrecking their teeth.
If your kitty is a climber, give them something to scale instead of the back of your office chair. Not only is there tons of climbing space, but the sisal is great for scratching, and the multiple platforms make for great lounging surfaces.
This kitty toy is a lifesaver, and not just for your sanity. It'll save your hands, too, if your kitty gets a little over-enthusiastic during play time. And while you'll get the most out of this toy when you swing the wand around for your cat, you can also stick it somewhere where the wand will hold so your cat can pretend its catching birds on its own.
If your kitty likes to hide (and then jump out to attack your ankles, ouch!), this is an ideal hidey spot for them. And if you really want to keep them occupied, stick a noisy toy inside.
This is exactly the kind of toy that would work in that kitty cave, but it's great for regular play, too. With the shiny material and crinkly noise, it'll keep your cat's attention on their toy, and off you so you can get things done.
This is a great option if you have multiple kitties. There's room to hide, run through and play, and you can toss some toys in to give them a little more to take their attention off you.
Ahh, cat nip. The magical grass that makes your cat go bananas, then conk out. These mice toys are filled with it, so they'll keep your cat entertained for a while... until the cat nip kicks in. And that means you can work in peace.
This toy doesn't look like much... after all, it's a few pieces of twisted cardboard at the end of a long wire. But there's a reason why this simple toy is a best seller: it works. Cats love it. And it's another one you can stick in the corner of a chair, and let your cat go to town.
Laser pointers are a classic cat toy, and while they require your participation, it's easily something you can do while sitting at your computer. Plus, it can recharge via USB, so you can even plug it into your computer to juice it while you work.
Get the best of both worlds with this combo feather toy and laser pointer, so when your cat gets bored of chasing the laser pointer, you can shift their attention to catching a "bird." Plus, the laser comes off the feather toy, and the wand extends to 32-inches.
Let's say you're in the middle of a conference call, or you need some uninterrupted computer time. Meet your new best friend. Just press the button on the base of this toy, and it jumps into action, spinning the wand around for up to two hours of continuous kitty play.
Part scratcher, part interactive toy, this nifty little combo piece features corrugated cardboard at the center that's ideal for clawing. Meanwhile, a ball rolls around the rim, guided by a formed track. It's designed to reduce destructive behavior due to anxiety and boredom. Leaving you the time and space to work is an added bonus.
Warning: these will annoy you. And if you live in an apartment building where you have hardwood floors, no rugs or insulation, and live above someone else, it'll annoy your neighbors, too. But between the jingly bell and the distance these balls can roll thanks to its plastic construction, a little irritation will be worth your peace of mind.
Just look at how much this cat loves this scratcher/lounger combo. This could be your cat, digging on the corrugated cardboard to sharpen their claws, and then lazing about on the surface when they're done. And as a bonus, you can just flip it over and use the other side when they've scratched up the first side. Plus, it has over 9,000 5-star ratings.
But if your cat needs more stimulation, and if they like to be up high, maybe this window mounted scratcher may fit the bill. It's also made of corrugated cardboard, so it's still great for scratching, but you can also suction it to a window so your kitty can "watch TV," so to speak, while they lounge and scratch to their heart's content.
But if you don't have time to test everything out, just throw both barrels at the problem and buy this combo set that features a little bit of everything. From tunnels to balls to wand toys and more, there's gotta be something in here to distract your kitty, right?
And if all else fails, just douse them in catnip. This one is actually a blend that includes silver vine, which intensifies the effects of the catnip, to the point that it can even affect cats who aren't usually into it.
