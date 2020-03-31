Take a Closer Look at Nikki Bella's Pregnancy Pics Ahead of the Total Bellas Season 5 Premiere

Nikki Bella is a truly stunning mother-to-be!

The 36-year-old WWE star has been documenting her pregnancy ever since she made the announcement about her first child with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev in January. Whether sharing photos of her baby bump or gushing about how excited she is to be a mother, Nikki's certainly kept fans of Total Bellas in the loop!

"I can't even begin to describe to all of you how happy I am! I'M GOING TO BE A MOM!! It's something I have wanted to be my whole life," Nikki gushed on social media back in January. "I was definitely shocked when I found out. And so nervous! I wasn't expecting it and felt I wasn't ready but this journey of life is unpredictable. I thank God every day and night for bringing this amazing blessing and miracle into my life! I am already SO IN LOVE!!"