Look Back at Brie Bella's Pregnancy Pics Before the Total Bellas Premiere

  • By
    &

by Allison Crist | Fri., Mar. 27, 2020 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

It's safe to say motherhood looks great on Brie Bella.

The Total Bellas star is expecting her second child with husband Daniel Bryan (née Bryan Danielson), which will make their two-year-old daughter Birdie a big sister. The news came in the form of a double announcement, with Brie's twin sister Nikki Bella also revealing that she's pregnant.

"We are shocked like all of you!!! Never in a million years though did I think @thenikkibella and I would be having pregnant bellies together!!!" Brie wrote on Instagram earlier this year. "Knowing us, our babies will come the same day too lol!!! We are excited for you all to follow us on this amazing journey!!! Love you Sister!!"

Well, the Total Divas veteran isn't far off. In fact, the WWE stars are even due a week and a half apart!

Soon, both Brie and Nikki will make their return to the small screen when a brand-new season of Total Bellas arrives on April 2.

Photos

Brie Bella & Baby Birdie's Cutest Pics

In the meantime, look back at Brie's pregnancy journey in the gallery below!

Brie Bella, Daniel Bryan, Birdie Joe Danielson, Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Instagram

All Together

Brie, Nikki, Bryan, Artem and Birdie all spend quality family time together while social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

Brie Bella, Instagram, March 2020

Instagram

Wedding Guest Fun

Brie checks in from a friend's wedding in Arizona.

Brie Bella

Instagram

Selfie Game Strong

Brie shares a pregnancy pic on IG in March 2020.

Article continues below

Nikki Bella, Brie Bella

Instagram

Bump to Bump

The Total Bellas stars snap a selfie with their matching baby bumps.

Nikki Bella, Brie Bella

PHAM, Dufffotos / BACKGRID

Lunch Date

The pregnant twin sisters grab a bite to eat at Joan's on Third in L.A.

Brie Bella, Instagram

Instagram

Craving Apples

"#18weekspregnant Feeling great and loving apples!! "

Article continues below

Brie Bella, Birdie, Instagram

Instagram

Chaos Cuties

"Always chaos in the Danielson house!!"

Brie Bella, Instagram

Instagram

Family Dinner

"Dinner with Dad!!"

Brie Bella, Instagram

Instagram

Business Lady Bump

"Quick pose before the panel"

Article continues below

Brie Bella, Instagram

Instagram

Sweet Selfie

"Baby bump love!!!"

Brie Bella, Instagram

Instagram

Second Baby Bump

"15 weeks and feeling sooo much better!! ���� #secondtrimester bliss"

Nikki Bella, Brie Bella

Phamous / BACKGRID

Family Outing

The Bella Twins and their baby bumps hit a local farmers' market.

Article continues below

Nikki Bella, Brie Bella

ROMA / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com

Twin Bumps

The pregnant twins step out with their growing baby bumps.

Brie Bella, Instagram

Instagram

Moments of Peace

"41 weeks!! Enjoying the cool weather today @dbgphx Desert Botanical gardens!! Hoping all the walking in nature will inspire Birdie to come out #41weekspregnant #1weeklate #tryingtobepatient."

Brie Bella, Instagram

Instagram

Sunflower Signs

"Our Sunflowers have bloomed so @thewinstonfrenchie and I think it's a sign that Birdie will be coming very soon!!! #40weekspregnant #4dayslate #patientlywaiting #sunflowersaremyfavorite."

Article continues below

Brie Bella, Instagram

Instagram

Past Due

"Everything is all ready....just patiently waiting for my sweet little bird to come."

Brie Bella, Instagram

Instagram

The Waiting Game

"Best distraction to make the day go by fast!!! We are both rooting her cousin Birdie on to come this weekend!! @whatlolalikes my precious little Vivienne."

Brie Bella, Instagram

Instagram

38 & Counting

"38 weeks pregnant!!! And my husband is still quizzing me on Bella Brains, check it out on our YouTube channel, link in bio."

Article continues below

Brie Bella, Instagram

Instagram

Almost There

"Will she come on Sunday!!??? What's everyone think???? #BellaArmy #birdiejoedanielson #babybump #pregnancy #39weekspregnant"

Brie Bella, Maternity Photo Shoot, Pregnancy

Shannon Lee Photography

Photo Shoot!

Brie took a series of gorgeous maternity pics during a picturesque shoot with Shannon Lee Photography.

Brie Bella, Maternity Photo Shoot, Pregnancy

Shannon Lee Photography

Crowns for Two

Brie holds a tiny crown made for baby Birdie.

Article continues below

Brie Bella, Maternity Photo Shoot, Pregnancy

Shannon Lee Photography

Walking on Water

It almost looks like Brie is walking on water in this amazing pic.

Brie Bella, Maternity Photo Shoot, Pregnancy

Shannon Lee Photography

Vision in White

Brie cradles her growing belling in a flowing white dress.

Brie Bella, Instagram, Pregnancy

Instagram

Road Trip

"Hello San Diego!!! ☀️ excited to see the #BellaFam ✨ #TotalBellas"

Article continues below

Brie Bella, Instagram, Pregnancy

Instagram

Flower Power

"���� #LAvibes"

Brie Bella, Instagram, Pregnancy

Instagram

Strike a Pose

"Loved last night's glam by @honeybeileen and hair by @hairbykatelynd ����✨ #TotalBellas"

Brie Bella, Instagram, Pregnancy

Instagram

Boho Mama

"Honestly @fillyboomaternity nails it with bohemian fashion!!! ✨�� #fillyboo #maternityfashion #pregnantfashion #bohemianstyle #free #babybump

Glam: @honeybeileen

Hair: @hairbykatelynd"

Article continues below

Brie Bella, Instagram, Pregnancy

Instagram

Sweater Weather

"Hello Tahoe!!! ❄️ #maternityfashion #fauxfur #winterfashion #32weekspregnant"

Brie Bella, Instagram, Pregnancy

Instagram

Glamour Girl(s)

"All ready for the WIN awards!!!! Thank you @honeybeileen and @paulnortonhair for making me feel fabulous!!! ✨"

Brie Bella, Instagram

Instagram

Third Trimester!

"I've finally stepped into my Third Trimester!! 27 weeks preggo!!! I've been doing so much hiking, Ive thrown in some barre that when I hit the gym today I felt a little lost! But I got a great workout and feel so good. Sleep hasn't been the best because I have a very active baby at night but I'm so grateful for such a healthy easy pregnancy. 13 more weeks to go!!! #pregnancy #babybump #pregnancyfitness #babydanielson."

Article continues below

Brie Bella, Instagram

Instagram

Bare Bump

"Feeling so good at #23weekspregnant #babybump #mommytobe #happiestever."

Brie Bella, Instagram

Instagram

Maternity Style

"I love my @soonmaternity dress!!! Makes me feel the right kind of sexy!! #pregnantfashion #soonmaternity #babybump #23weekspregnant."

Brie Bella, Instagram

Instagram

Merry Christmas

"I know people get bummed out with their bellies after Christmas but I must say I'm loving mine!! #babybump #22weeks #specialtimeofyear @goldsheepclothing."

Article continues below

Brie Bella, Instagram

Instagram

Red Alert

"Love seeing my belly button starting to stick out!! #19weeks #babybump."

Brie Bella, Instagram

Instagram

Gym Selfie

"Another glamorous gym pic!!! Got my workout in and now I'm ready to get my snack game on for #TotalBellas in 2 hrs!!! You won't want to miss this episode! OH my family!!  tonight at 8pm only on E! #nowkickingpregnancysbutt."

Brie Bella, Instagram

Instagram

Dueling Baby Bumps

"Girl Cousins!!!! How blessed they'll be to have each other! @whatlolalikes #bestfriendsalready #Girls #babybumps"

Article continues below

Brie Bella

Brie Bella

A Little Diva Is Coming!

Brie and Bryan announced that they're having a baby girl!

Brie Bella, Instagram

Instagram

Bikini Bumpin'

"Weighed myself today and I have put on 10 lbs...it's weird because I thought to myself is that to much!?? I really carb it up the first trimester!
This stage can be hard because you kinda look pregnant but not really. You lose your waist but gain boobs and a butt (mine are really starting to look like Nikki's) but then I thought how much I'm loving how voluptuous I'm becoming. Michaelangeo only painted voluptuous Goddesses so I'm enjoying the greatest transition a women can go through!! #pregnancy #12weeks #bodypositive #bodytransformation #nofilter"

Brie Bella, Instagram

Instagram

Pregnancy Cravings

"I must say I'm becoming quite the cook #momlife #gettingreadyforbaby #cooking"

Article continues below

Brie Bella, Instagram

Instagram

Fit Mommy

Second Trimester got me like #feelingmoreEnergy #hubbylove #workout

Brie Bella, Instagram

Instagram

Barely-There Bump

"Did you all enjoy #TotalBellas Here soon West Coast you'll be able to enjoy the chaos. In the meanwhile I'm gonna show you my growing baby bump!! Finally hit the gym and it was SO hard! Baby steps, literally!!"

Brie Bella, Instagram

Instagram

Big Announcement

"Crazy!! We are Parents to Be #cloud9"

Article continues below

Watch your favorite episodes of Total Bellas on E! in the UK & EIRE

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Shows , Total Bellas , Brie Bella , Nikki Bella , Daniel Bryan , Babies , Family , Pregnancies , Entertainment , Celebrities , VG , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.