Brothers Chris Cuomo and Governor Andrew Cuomo Teasing Each Other on Live TV Is a Must-See

In this trying time, we could all use a little sibling rivalry...live on TV.

As the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, famed brothers Chris Cuomo and Andrew Cuomo brought some humor to the airwaves by playfully sparring in interviews aired on Chris' eponymous CNN show last week and on Monday.

As the siblings chatted on the two occasions, the brothers wasted little time squeezing in jabs toward each other in between serious coronavirus talking points, whether it was making fun of Andrew's basketball skills, urging him to call their mother, recalling how they dealt with their father's curfew or deciding who is the "favorite son."

In an earlier interview, Chris told Andrew, "I know you're working hard for your state, but no matter how hard you're working, there's always time to call mom. She wants to hear from you—just so you know."