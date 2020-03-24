Governor Andrew Cuomo and Chris Cuomo Teasing Each Other on Live TV Is a Must-See

In this trying time, we could all use a little sibling rivalry...live on TV.

As the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, famed brothers Chris Cuomo and Andrew Cuomo got into a little playful sparring while discussing the illness in New York.

During an interview on Chris' eponymous CNN show with the governor of New York, the two wasted little time squeezing in jabs toward each other in between serious talking points, whether it was making fun of Andrew's basketball skills, urging him to call their mother, recalling how they dealt with their father's curfew or deciding who is the "favorite son."

"Thank you for coming back to the show," Chris told his older brother. "Mom told me I had to," Andrew quipped back.