Oprah Winfrey Explains Why Stedman Graham Moved to Their Guest House Amid Social Distancing

Oprah Winfrey took to Instagram Live on Monday to explain to O, The Oprah Magazine's digital director Arianna Davis why Stedman Graham recently moved into the guest house.

As fans will recall, the 66-year-old talk show host had pneumonia late last year. She also finished taking antibiotics for a bronchial infection last week. So when Stedman returned from a business trip on Thursday, Oprah didn't want to take any chances of getting sick. After all, she said her longtime love had been "one of those" who had been "late to the party" in terms of understanding the severity of the global coronavirus pandemic. So when he asked her what the procedure was for coming home, Oprah didn't think twice.

"The procedure is you ain't coming and sleeping in my bed," Oprah said. "Literally...he goes, 'I'm not?' I go, 'Oh, no no no no. It doesn't work that way. Have you not been paying attention to the news? Social distancing doesn't mean you're going to sleep in the bed with the person when you just got off American Airlines….We cannot play those game. We're taking it very seriously."

To be clear, Stedman hasn't tested positive for the virus or shown any symptoms. Still, Oprah is keeping her distance for now. Although, she still leaves him daily meals on the doorstep, and they enjoy little chats.

"My friends say, 'Oh isn't Stedman upset?' Oh no, he's not," Oprah explained. "He's happy to make me safe."