Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas Spotted Kissing During PDA-Filled Walk

Sparks are clearly flying between Ben Affleckand Ana de Armas.

The new Hollywood pair, who were initially romantically linked earlier this month, appear to be happily going steady as the world hunkers down during the coronavirus pandemic. On Monday, the two were spotted outside in Calif. with the Knives Out star's dog.

There was also some PDA during the seemingly playful outing as they were captured embracing in a kiss during their stroll.

While reports have suggested they're spending the ongoing statewide coronavirus lockdown together, they certainly haven't been far apart from each other this month.