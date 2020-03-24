DJ D-Nice Admits He Was "Nervous" to Play for Michelle Obama at "Club Quarantine"

Have you attended one of DJ D-Nice's virtual dance parties?

The artist has been playing music for thousands of fans at his "club quarantine" on Instagram amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

So, how did these gatherings get started? D-Nice told the whole story on Wednesday's at-home edition of The Tonight Show.

One day, while he was sitting at home alone, D-Nice decided to play some music for his friends. So, he did an Instagram Live video. His followers, who were then mostly people from the music industry, would pop in to hear him spin some hits.

"It was a small group of, like, 200 people," he told Jimmy Fallon. "The next day it was 2,000 people. The day after that it was 12,000 people. Then, Friday, was the one where it was like, 'Wow, there are 25,000 people in here.'"

Soon, celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Drake started joining in on the fun. Michelle Obama attended a session, too. While D-Nice had played for the former First Lady at the White House, he admitted he still felt "nervous" this time around.

"There was something about, like, in that setting where I'm really at home…I'm DJing in my kitchen. Something that I was doing in my kitchen was able to touch the world. It was just beautiful," he said.