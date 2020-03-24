Watch Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron Play a Hilarious Game of "Spin the Bottle"

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Mar. 24, 2020 4:59 AM

Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron continue to tease fans about their relationship status.

The reality stars, who sparked a romance during Hannah's season of The Bachelorette in 2019, have been fueling reconciliation rumors in recent weeks. On Monday evening, the celeb duo had a game night with pals in Florida, Tyler's home state, where they've been spending time together amid the Coronavirus pandemic. Hannah, Tyler and their friends have even dubbed themselves the "Quarantine Crew."

During Monday's game night, Hannah and Tyler—who was the runner-up on Hannah's Bachelorette season—played a game of "musical chairs" as well as "spin the bottle."

"Alright, the moment we've all been waiting for...a little 'spin the bottle' with Hannah Brown!" Tyler says in a new video posted to TikTok. "Alright, here goes nothing."

After the camera hilariously pans to Tyler and Hannah's anxious faces, we then see the bottle land in the direction of Tyler's friend.

The budding model captioned the video, "A little spin the bottle with @hannahkbrown and @brownbearvisuals sadly..."

As for where Tyler and Hannah's relationship stands, a source recently told E! News, "There is definite chemistry between Hannah and Tyler, but they are not dating."

"They both have expressed they are not in a position to date right now but do care about each other," the insider continued. "They have both been through a lot recently and are supporting each other through it."

@tylerjcameron3

A little spin the bottle with @hannahkbrown ???? and @brownbearvisuals sadly... ##happyathome ##fyp ##foryou ##foryoupage ##moodboost

? original sound - tylerjcameron3

Hannah has been there to support Tyler following the sudden death of his mom, Andrea Cameron.

"Tyler has definitely been leaning on Hannah and it feels very comforting to have her around," the source shared with E! News. "Hannah gets along with Tyler's family and friends and everyone loves her."

Over the past week, Hannah and Tyler have been documenting their time with friends in Florida on social media, including daily workouts together.

