Keeping Up With All the Celeb Livestreams: Watch Priyanka Chopra and More on March 24

There's never been a better time to go live on Instagram.

Celebrities like Miley Cyrus, John Legend and Lizzo are making lemonade out of lemons during the coronavirus pandemic by entertaining, inspiring and informing their fans—all in real time. From concerts you can enjoy from the comfort of your own couch courtesy of Keith Urban to soul-baring conversation between stars like Miley and Hailey Bieber, you'll want to schedule in a watch party or two. (Or three... This is not a time for judgement!)

Here are all the star-studded events you can look forward to on Tuesday, March 24:

LIVE With Kelly and Ryan at 9 a.m. EST/PST: Start your morning bright and early with Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, who are broadcasting live from their respective homes. Today's guests include American Ballet Theatre principal dancers, James B. Whiteside and Isabella Boylston.

The View at 11 a.m. EST/10 a.m. CT: Presidential candidate Joe Biden joins the ladies of The View as they broadcast the show remotely from their homes and the studio.