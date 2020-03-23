90 Day Fiancé's Ashley Martson and Jay Smith Are Back Together Again

The heart wants what it wants.

That saying could ring more true for 90 Day Fiancé stars Ashley Martson and Jay Smith.

Fans of the dynamic duo know they've had an on-again, off-again relationship since appearing on the hit TLC reality television show. However, a source tells E! News they're trying to make things work this time around.

"They are back together and they are trying to make it work out," the insider shared. "[Ashley] wasn't happy without [Jay]. She is trying to make it work, and he is manning up about his behavior more."

According to the source, the pair's rekindled romance is something that happened recently. Moreover, with the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the reality TV personalities plan to practice social distancing together.

"They rekindled things over the last week or so and they are planning on staying together through the quarantine," the insider said.