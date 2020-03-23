The Jonas Brothers Are Ready to Battle For Their Family Name on The Voice

Nick says he's really appreciated having his brothers there because it only adds to the experience he can already bring to the table.

"It's not to say that I'm always right, or that any of us are always right because we've been doing it for a long time, but we do have some added experience, so I've just been trying to bring that to the table," he says. "And having these guys and their point of view, both of the artist in front of them and of me, giving my team members some perspective is so key, and they've done an amazing job."

Kevin says the three of them really work together, and Joe says they each have different strengths when it comes to working with the contestants.

"We know when we can say Ok, you know what, Kevin, you got this one. Most of the time they're saying, Joe, you got this," Joe explained/joked. "But we all balance each other out, and I think it's helpful when we're doing a mentoring session like this where they're coming in looking for a lot of different advice, and it's cool to have Nick bring us in, because who better knows Nick, but also he can really trust our opinion going into this."