Supernatural Will Get a Real Ending Despite Production Shutdown

Supernatural will not leave us hanging. At least not forever.

Along with most other TV shows, Supernatural had to shut down production as a precaution against coronavirus a few weeks ago. Unlike most other TV shows, Supernatural was in the midst of its final season, with just two episodes left to film.

It's likely that most shows will not be able to film more of their current seasons, and many post production teams are also on an indefinite hiatus, meaning there's a whole lot TBD about TV right now. Supernatural is included in that, but showrunner Andrew Dabb promises we won't be left without an actual ending.

"And yes, we, the CW, and Warner Bros fully intend to return and finish the series. It's not a matter of "if", it's a matter of "when," he tweeted.

He revealed in that same thread that Monday's episode, which features the return of Genevieve Padalecki and Daneel Ackles, will be the "last episode for a while," not because it was the last episode filmed, but because other episodes can't be fully finished yet.