Tristan Thompson Is "Spending More Time" With Ex Khloe Kardashian Amid Social Distancing

Khloe recently shut down reconciliation rumors after she posted a photo of herself snuggling with her firstborn and wrote, "The only thing I need you to remember is how much your daddy and I love you!" After a fan asked if this meant the exes were back together, Khloe set the record straight.

"It means her parents love her beyond all measure," she replied.

Khloe and Tristan broke up in 2019 after his cheating scandals. However, the two have continued to co-parent. From birthdays to holidays, the stars have celebrated major occasions together for the sake of their little one. In fact, Khloe recently revealed they're co-parenting "so well right now."

"I want us to have a healthy, kind and, yes, a loving relationship where True can see her mom and dad hug each other when we see each other," Khloe said on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. "Tristan is really trying to show that he's sorry on a daily basis whether that be a nice gift, a text. I do appreciate that because I know that he's trying, so I think we're slowly moving into the right direction of being friends as well as excellent co-parents."