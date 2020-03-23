Go Inside YouTube Star Emma Chamberlain's New $4 Million Home

Emma Chamberlain is forking over $3.9 million for a chic mansion in the trendy neighborhood of West Hollywood.

Some might ask how an 18-year-old is able to afford an upscale home in the pricey Los Angeles market, but it's all quite simple really. According to a 2019 profile by the New York Times, the teen makes at least $120,000 a year and at most they estimate she could be making $2 million.

With figures like that, it makes sense the teen, who has lived on her own since her junior year of high school, would invest in a home fitted with all the trimmings. The 4-bedroom, 4.5-bath home comes with a pool, spa, fire pit and an outdoor living with a projector. All in all, it's the perfect space for the young celebrity to kick back and relax with her close friends.

The modern home is also the perfect blend of indoor and outdoor living, with all the perfect backgrounds for the teen's YouTube videos.