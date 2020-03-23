Behati Prinsloo Is Not Pregnant Despite Posting Pic Resembling an Ultrasound

  • By
    &

by Pamela Avila | Mon., Mar. 23, 2020 12:58 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Hold your "congratulations" for just a sec. 

On Monday morning, Behati Prinsloo sparked pregnancy rumors after she posted a picture to her Instagram that resembled an ultrasound. Her fans and followers were quick to comment and congratulate the 31-year-old model on her "third pregnancy."

However, an E! News source shared that Prinsloo is "not pregnant." 

"It was one of her daughters that took her phone and posted accidentally," the source explained. 

The former Victoria's Secret Model and mother-of-two shares Dusty Rose Levine and Gio Grace Levine with husband Adam Levine

Prinsloo also took to Instagram to clear the air in an updated caption on the photo. 

"Guys. This is not an ultrasound lol. Dusty got hold of my phone and somehow posted this picture from my photo library i thought it was weird and cool and left it up," she explained. "But everyone is now congratulating me on my 3rd pregnancy. it's a close up of my black and white splatter sweat pants!"

Photos

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's Cutest Pics

On her Instagram Stories, the 31-year-old also wrote, "Wow this picture that was accidentally posted by my 3 year old today got a lot of attention haha." 

To see more adorable couple pics of Prinsloo and the Maroon 5 singer, go here.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Behati Prinsloo , Adam Levine , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment , Life/Style
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.