Cozy Up With Everlane Sale Bundles: $2 for $58 Sweatshirts, 2 for $90 Leggings & More All Week Long

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

To keep everyone thinking positive and giving us all something to look forward to every week, beloved wardrobe basics line brand Everlane has been offering weekly deals that are nothing short of amazing. And this week's deal is no exception, 'cause they're giving us cozy basic bundles at outstanding prices!

So now's definitely the time to stock up on performance leggings that are soft but functional, waffle tees made of breathable cotton, and super soft sweatshirts that are crafted from recycled polyester. Check out our faves below to get started, and have fun bundling up!