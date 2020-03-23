This Is Us Finale Sneak Peek: What Has Beth Doubting Randall?

It's the season finale of This Is Us, you know what that means: Even more Pearson family drama. E! News has your exclusive sneak peek at the fourth season finale titled "Strangers: Part Two," the sequel to its season four premiere that introduced several new characters to the series.

In the above exclusive sneak peek, Deja (Lyric Ross) says goodbye to Malik (Asante Blackk), but are interrupted by Tess (Eris Baker) and Annie (Faithe Herman). Inside, Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) prepare for their trip…but it's not a happy departure. Naturally, Rebecca (Mandy Moore) is a hot topic of discussion.

"Hey Beth, do you not think the clinical trial is a good idea?" Randall asks Beth about Rebecca's planned treatment in St. Louis.