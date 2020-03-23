Watch Alec Baldwin Ask "Nephew" Justin Bieber to Follow Him on Instagram

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Mar. 23, 2020 8:24 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Alec Baldwin, Ellen DeGeneres

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Alec Baldwin knows what his greatest claim to fame is. 

Sure, the actor is an Oscar nominee and a Golden Globe winner, famed Donald Trump impersonator, married father of five, but as he acknowledged in a monologue as host of The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday, he has an even more important title to his name. 

"Of course, my greatest achievement is I'm Justin Bieber's uncle," he told the daytime talk show audience. "My niece is married to the Biebs and I just want to say to you all up front, no, I can't get you concert tickets."
 
He continued, "I don't know Justin that well, but I know Justin's friends with Ellen, so he's probably watching, so Justin, if you're out there, congratulations on your new album and please follow me on Instagram."

As fans well know by now, Baldwin's niece, Stephen Baldwin's daughter Hailey Bieber, married the pop star unexpectedly back in 2018 at a New York City courthouse after getting engaged just two months earlier. 

Photos

Best Jokes From Alec Baldwin's Roast on Comedy Central

The pair tied the knot again with a second ceremony in September 2019, that time a star-studded one in South Carolina

As for Alec, the actor reportedly played a special role in Hailey and Justin's love story because, according to Vogue, he gifted her tickets to the Today show, where they first met in 2009 as teenagers. 

Hey Biebs, that deserves a follow. 

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Alec Baldwin , The Ellen DeGeneres Show , Justin Bieber , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.