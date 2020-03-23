See How TV Shows Are Helping the Battle Against the Coronavirus

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Mar. 23, 2020 8:10 AM
They tell the stories of heroes, and now they're helping out real heroes. Various TV productions, which have all halted production or finished before the widespread virus hit, are donating medical supplies they use as props to real healthcare professionals battling the coronavirus.
In Atlanta, Fox's The Resident donated a number of supplies to a local hospital. In New York, NBC's New Amsterdam and FX's Pose have also donated supplies. New Amsterdam's went to the New York State Department of Health and Pose co-creator Ryan Murphy shared the Pose props went to Mount Sinai hospital.
After several TV shows took action, Salvador Perez, president of the Costume Designers Guild, told E! News the organization was mobilizing members who can sew to make masks. Variety first reported the CDG's work.
"If we can build the costumes for the Black Panther, manufacturing medical masks will be a breeze," Perez said. "It will keep our members busy while we are down and we get to give back to the community who supports us."
Additionally, Project Runway mentor Christian Siriano's company has also started sewing masks, working with New York governor Andrew Cuomo.
See how TV shows are helping out below.
ABC
In a statement, Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 showrunner Krista Vernoff confirmed Station 19 donated N95 masks and Grey's had a "backstock of gowns and gloves which we are donating as well."
"We are all overwhelmed with gratitude for our healthcare workers during this incredibly difficult time, and in addition to these donations, we are doing our part to help them by staying home," she said.
"Thank you to @station19 and @shondaland for the donation of N95 masks to help protect our firefighters during our COVID-19 response #HeroesNotJustOnTV," the Ontario Fire Department posted on Instagram.
Fox's The Resident sent a number of different supplies to a local hospital in Atlanta. Gowns, masks and gloves were among the items donated, Dr. Karen Law confirmed on Instagram. "Yesterday, I had a serious discussion with the residents about how, though supplies are low, a magical shipment of masks is unlikely to arrive. And yet, a magical shipment of masks DID arrive, in the form of this very generous gesture," she wrote.
Production on Pose season three was shut down and executive producer Ryan Murphy confirmed supplies were headed for donation. "...one of our regular sets and locations is a hospital where in season 3 (spoiler) Blanca works as an AIDS/HIV counselor. Today we donated all our prop supplies to Mount Sinai hospital to help nurses and doctors battling the Covid outbreak. Let's all keep giving when and where and how we can," he wrote.
NBC
NBC's New Amsterdam donated a number of supplies, including masks, gloves and gowns, to the New York State Department of Health "to be utilized on the basis of highest need in connection with relief efforts in New York to help the community in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis."
NBC
Chicago Med showrunners Andrew Schneider and Diane Frolov confirmed the show was donated supplies to battle coronavirus. "We are so happy that things we use in the creation of entertainment, can be of service in a real life health crisis," the duo said.
