Kelly Ripa Starts a "Root Watch" for Her Hair Amid Social Distancing

We feel you, Kelly Ripa!

On Sunday, the Live with Kelly and Ryan host gave fans an update on her social distancing with a relatable post to her Instagram Story.

"Root watch week one," she shared, along with a close-up snapshot of her hair to document her changing roots.

Always looking on the bright side, Kelly has been using her social media to spread positivity and humor in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this month, she posted a steamy throwback picture of her husband Mark Consuelos soaking up the sun during their family vacation. Kelly captioned the photo: "#tbt Last summer in Puglia. Something to look at other than that bottle of hand sanitizer." Grateful for the content, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna commented, "God Bless you Kelly. You are doing Gods Work here."

And just last week, she joked that she was treating her "acute Botox deficiency" and filmed herself getting Botox. "In this time, we can notice that there's been a lot of worrying," she said in a video posted to Instagram. "You can see it's written all over my face."