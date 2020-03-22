The Bachelor's Peter Weber Shares Relatable Advice on How to Deal With a Breakup

Peter Weber is passing down his wisdom about relationships.

The Bachelor star took to Instagram Stories on Sunday to do a Q&A with his 2.1 million followers and he got refreshingly candid. One particular person asked the pilot if he had any advice on breakups, which he certainly did.

Considering Weber has experienced two public breakups this month alone—the first being with his fiancée Hannah Ann Sluss and the second being with Madison Prewett—it's easy to see why he answered his fan's burning question.

"Advice for someone who was just broken up with out of a 3 year relationship," the 28-year-old star's follower asked.

"Breakups are supposed to hurt. But I believe things happen for a reason and you're one step closer to your person now," he responded. "You should never want to be with someone that doesn't want you back the same way."