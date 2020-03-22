Jessica Alba's ''Self-Care'' Session With Her Kids Is Just What We Need Right Now

Jessica Alba has got the right idea!

The mom-of-three took to social media on Sunday morning to share how she and her kids—Honor Marie Warren (11), Haven Garner Warren (8) and Hayes Alba Warren (2)—are practicing some much-needed self-care.

Amidst the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the Honest Beauty founder is showing her followers how she's staying busy, but relaxed at home.

So what did her and her family's Sunday entail? A lot of cute selfies, face and eye masks and playing around with a bunch other beauty products.

The Never Been Kissed alum shared a short but sweet video on Instagram of her and her two daughters enjoying a skincare session. The trio applied a few goodies from Honest Beauty to their skin, including what appeared to be the 3-in-1 Detox Mud Mask and the Prime and Perfect Mask.

All three also applied fancy-looking gold eye masks to their lids.